AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Rating Increased to Buy at CSFB

AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised AMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. AMS has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

