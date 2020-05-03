Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to Hold

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

