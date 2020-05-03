Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DWVYF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Derwent London stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

