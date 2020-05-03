Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $52,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,423 shares of company stock worth $228,921.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTL opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

