Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $18.06 on Friday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $463.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

