L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.56. L OREAL CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Analyst Recommendations for L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

