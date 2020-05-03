National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 426.25 ($5.61).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

LON:NEX opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.37) on Friday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 391.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.19 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Express Group’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

