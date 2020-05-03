M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G Plc (LON:MNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 247.50 ($3.26).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price (down previously from GBX 295 ($3.88)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.70) on Friday. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of £113.95 ($149.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 15.77 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

In other news, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37). Also, insider Michael Evans bought 51,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

