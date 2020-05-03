Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of CDMO opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $308,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.