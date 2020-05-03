Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.60 ($79.77).

SAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

ETR:SAE opened at €67.40 ($78.37) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a fifty-two week high of €75.60 ($87.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.85 million and a P/E ratio of -24.28.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

