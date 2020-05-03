Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cerus alerts:

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.62 on Friday. Cerus has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 112.64% and a negative net margin of 95.44%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,583.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $311,515.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.