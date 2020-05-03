Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.21. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.