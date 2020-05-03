Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 253.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.