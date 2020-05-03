IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE IAA opened at $37.11 on Friday. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth $4,755,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,767 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of IAA by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 362,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 102,076 shares during the period.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

