Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $169.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,961,000 after acquiring an additional 265,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,904,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

