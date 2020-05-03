Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE HSC opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Insiders have purchased 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 770.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

