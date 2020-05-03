Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE FVRR opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

