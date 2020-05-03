Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $662.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.40. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

