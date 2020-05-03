Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Kontoor Brands from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,558,000 after buying an additional 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $19,493,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 200,239 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

