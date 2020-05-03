Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $17.16 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

