Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $17.16 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Altagas Price Target to $19.00
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Altagas Price Target to $19.00
AMS Given Hold Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AMS Given Hold Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AMS Rating Increased to Buy at CSFB
AMS Rating Increased to Buy at CSFB
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Wohnen to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Wohnen to Hold
Derwent London Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Derwent London Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Postal Realty Trust Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Postal Realty Trust Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report