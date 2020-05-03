Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

AC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank of Canada lowered Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

In other Associated Capital Group news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $129,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $52,018.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,165 shares of company stock worth $344,097 in the last three months. 83.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AC stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $806.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 125.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.