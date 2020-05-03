Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOBL. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Mobileiron stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 108.28% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 2,818.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mobileiron by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 208,771 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Mobileiron by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 372,862 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,160,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 429,011 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

