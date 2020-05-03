Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of MutualFirst Financial worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ MFSF opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $214.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $40.61.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MutualFirst Financial Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF).

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.