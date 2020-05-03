Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Lumber Liquidators worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $6.96 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.