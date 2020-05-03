UBS Group AG Invests $178,000 in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $64.25 on Friday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $545.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.