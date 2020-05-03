UBS Group AG Acquires 690 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 522,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 288,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $17.57 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.