UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 10,695.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $5,764,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

