UBS Group AG Has $175,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

