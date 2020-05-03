UBS Group AG Has $175,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
UBS Group AG Invests $178,000 in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares
UBS Group AG Invests $178,000 in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares
UBS Group AG Acquires 690 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF
UBS Group AG Acquires 690 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF
UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury
UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury
UBS Group AG Has $175,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF
UBS Group AG Has $175,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report