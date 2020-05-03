UBS Group AG Purchases New Stake in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,310,000. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $39.40 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.