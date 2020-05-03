UBS Group AG Acquires New Shares in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $19,697,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $18,270,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth $5,200,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth $5,080,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIICU opened at $10.13 on Friday. CIIG Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

