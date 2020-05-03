Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) by 2,523.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.64% of Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

Shares of JPNL stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

