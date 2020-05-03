Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $50.72.

