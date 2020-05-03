Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 15,693 Shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 413.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES alerts:

NYSEARCA ESBA opened at $8.01 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.