Bank of America Corp DE Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Pier 1 Imports Inc (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pier 1 Imports Inc (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) by 17,550.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.92% of Pier 1 Imports worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIRRQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

PIRRQ stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 4.21. Pier 1 Imports Inc has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pier 1 Imports Inc (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.