Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 9,821 Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 169.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Joint worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Joint by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 69,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $897,865.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,266.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 210,601 shares of company stock worth $2,423,189. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $168.60 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Joint Corp has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

