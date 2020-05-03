John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HPF opened at $16.96 on Friday. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

