Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 633,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 138,101 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 335,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 611,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 190,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

HBM opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $613.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.67. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

