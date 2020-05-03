Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,069 Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Ardagh Group worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARD. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ardagh Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,053,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARD opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Ardagh Group SA has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ardagh Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

