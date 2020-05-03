Short Interest in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Grows By 6.5%

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $61.70 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 98.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Dorman Products by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dorman Products by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

