Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,905 Shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 120,556 shares in the last quarter.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGSF opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.58 million.

BG Staffing Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

