Bank of America Corp DE Has $256,000 Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Switch were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 488.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH opened at $17.17 on Friday. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,317,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,430 over the last three months. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.