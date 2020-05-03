Bank of America Corp DE Sells 145,272 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of BBAR opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

