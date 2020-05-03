FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Lowered by Analyst

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will earn $8.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

NYSE:CMI opened at $157.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

