FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Lowered by Analyst

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will earn $8.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.80.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:CMI opened at $157.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73.
In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
