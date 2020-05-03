Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of Century Casinos worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $121.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.70). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

