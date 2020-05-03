Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Holdings Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $384.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

KALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

