Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Trading Down 6%

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.35, 697,417 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 918,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 72,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

