AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth about $49,936,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth about $147,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

