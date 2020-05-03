Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Update

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 16,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

