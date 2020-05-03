HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 912,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.35 on Friday. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $715.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

