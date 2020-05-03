Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Down 6.7%

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.64, 4,087,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,251,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

